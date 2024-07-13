63,049 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.27. 1,871,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

