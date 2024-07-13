785 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.35. 942,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,378. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

