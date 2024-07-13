AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 195.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,393.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AbbVie by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.