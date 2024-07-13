ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $226,346.41 and $0.26 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.63 or 0.99984665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067496 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000226 USD and is down -28.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

