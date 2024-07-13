Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.16

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.16 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.68). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.69), with a volume of 61,722 shares.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.38 million, a PE ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

