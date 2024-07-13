Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98.62

Achain (ACT) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $98.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

