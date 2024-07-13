Achain Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $98.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

