ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 26,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $461,143.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,317. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

