Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $16.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

