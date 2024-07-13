ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ADENTRA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADENTRA stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $36.95. 42,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,725. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ADENTRA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

