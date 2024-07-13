Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.9% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $181.61. 50,827,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.21. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

