AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 47.5% in June

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

