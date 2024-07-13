Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of ATPC remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.75.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

