Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

