Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 162.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

