AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,201 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $481.17.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.