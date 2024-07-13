AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,600 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $507.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $18.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.48. 720,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,845. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.69. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

