AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,100.05. The company had a trading volume of 471,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.72 and a 200 day moving average of $964.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $715.22 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

