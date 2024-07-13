AIA Group Ltd Buys 5,330 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.62.

GS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.88. 2,709,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,440. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $483.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.64 and a 200 day moving average of $416.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

