AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 400,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,686. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

