AIA Group Ltd Has $349,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 1,296,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,060. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

