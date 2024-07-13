AIA Group Ltd Has $4.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $842.90. 3,284,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,215. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

