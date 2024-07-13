AIA Group Ltd Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,101. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

