AIA Group Ltd Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
CPRT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,101. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Copart
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.