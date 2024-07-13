AIA Group Ltd Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

