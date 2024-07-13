AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

