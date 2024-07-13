AIA Group Ltd Invests $928,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.