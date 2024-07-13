AIA Group Ltd Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

