AIA Group Ltd Purchases 106,957 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,957 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,284,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.13. 2,564,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,102. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

