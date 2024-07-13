AIA Group Ltd Purchases 293 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.63. The company had a trading volume of 302,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,802. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average of $278.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

