AIA Group Ltd Purchases 8,464 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. 4,801,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

