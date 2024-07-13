AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,863,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.38, a PEG ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

