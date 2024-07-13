AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.