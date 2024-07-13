AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

