AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.56% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 711,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,584. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.