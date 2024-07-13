AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 262,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.