AIA Group Ltd Sells 16,538 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.15% of Warby Parker worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $9,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 146,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 1,110,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,843. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

