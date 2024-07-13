AIA Group Ltd Sells 18,978 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

GDDY traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,837. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

