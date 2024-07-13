AIA Group Ltd Sells 39,868 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,868 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 301.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $738,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 134.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 137,099 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

