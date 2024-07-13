AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,923 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 275,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,450. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

