AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 176,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.