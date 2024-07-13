AIA Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Creative Planning raised its stake in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70,806.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.87. 1,250,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

