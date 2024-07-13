Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $261.34 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

