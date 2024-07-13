Algebris UK Ltd Buys Shares of 151,221 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 151,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. Voya Financial makes up 2.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,710,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,635,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 714,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

