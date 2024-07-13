Algebris UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,344,000. Cencora accounts for 20.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $191,309,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $120,623,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

