Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Allegion stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.93. 612,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

