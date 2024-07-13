Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,135,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,071,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 389,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,524. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.