Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 254,178 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 4.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $351,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 786,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $451.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.69 and a 200-day moving average of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

