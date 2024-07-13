Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 28,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,269,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.59. 31,856,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,115,638. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $325.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

