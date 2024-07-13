Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,175,000 after acquiring an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.