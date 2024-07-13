Allen Investment Management LLC Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,744 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 7,009,381 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

